Ayub Teaching Hospital faces crisis owing to inadequate funds

ABBOTTABAD - Decreased budget of hospitals in KP has forced Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) administration to operate on insufficient funds, which cannot fulfil the increasing health demands of patients.

According to hospital spokesperson Malik Saif, the current financial crisis has made it difficult for the hospital to provide quality health services, maintain essential medical equipment, and ensure the availability of necessary medicines.

He said that ATH in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is among the top healthcare facilities, providing medical treatment to people from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire Hazara region, however, due to a lack of funds, ATH is facing significant challenges.

Malik Saif said that additional funds are required to complete ongoing projects in Ayub Teaching Hospital, if funds will not be provided, it will become difficult for the hospital administration to provide necessary medical assistance to the patients. It was disclosed that the decreased budget not only affected the health facilities of the hospital, but also had harmful effects on the hospital staff. Doctors and nurses, as well as other healthcare workers, are striving to provide patients with the desired services.