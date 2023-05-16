Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Bahawalpur police arrest lady smuggler

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR    -    The district police have taken a lady drug smuggler into custody and recovered narcotics from her pos­session during a raid con­ducted in the bus terminal area in the city. According to a press release issued here, a patrolling team of Civil Lines police station riding an official police ve­hicle was on its way when it received intelligence in­formation that a lady drug smuggler having heroin narcotics was present at the bus terminal of the city. The police team along with a lady police consta­ble reached the scene and took the alleged lady drug smuggler into custody. The spokesman further said that during the search, the police recovered 2,200 grams of heroin worth hun­dreds of thousands of ru­pees from the possession of the accused. Civil Lines po­lice have registered a case against the suspect. Further probe was underway.

Agencies

