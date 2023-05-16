Tuesday, May 16, 2023
BHC prohibits SSGCL from collecting extra charges from consumers

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA   -   In a significant development, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday prohibited the Sui South­ern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) from collecting extra charges from gas consumers.

This decision came after the court expressed its dissatisfaction with the non-appearance of impor­tant officials, including the Secretary Petroleum and the Director General gas. During the hearing of the case, the court was informed that the Secretary Petroleum, DG gas and other relevant authorities were not present in the court despite being sum­moned. The court expressed its displeasure over their non-appearance and summoned them for the next hearing. Furthermore, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 19, 2023.

