Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Canadian airline to commence flight operations in Pakistan

Web Desk
1:04 PM | May 16, 2023
National

In a significant development for passengers between Pakistan and Canada, a private Canadian airline has announced to commence flight operations in Pakistan.

The private airline plans to initiate its services from August, opening up new avenues for air travel between the two countries.

As per the details, the private airline will operate three weekly direct flights from the Canadian city of Toronto and major Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

The Canadian private airline submitted a formal request to the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan, seeking approval for its operations.

