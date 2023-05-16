Central Park FC wins Inter Club Football Tournament

LAHORE-Central Park Football Club won the Central Park Inter Club Football Tournament held here at the Central Park Football Ground.

A total of four teams participated in the tournament, while Central Park FC and Urban Developers faced each other in the final. After a tough game, Central Park FC won the thrilling final by 1-0. The only goal of the match was smashed in by Central Park FC captain Mohammad Zohaib in the second half of the game.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) member Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar graced the occasion as chief guest, who, along with Mohammad Umair Qureshi, Sikandar Malik and Mohammad Kaleem, distributed the prizes among the players. The winning trophy was received by Central Park FC captain Mohammad Zohaib while the runner-up trophy was handed over to Mohammad Bilal.

Before the final of the tournament, chief guests Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Umair Qureshi, GM Sales & Marketing, planted a football tree during a ceremony held here at the Central Park Football Ground. Muhammad Kaleem and football coach M Waseem were also present on the occasion.