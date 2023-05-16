Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CEO RCB visits Bhatta Chowk cattle market to review arrangements

APP
May 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI -Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar here on Monday visited Bhatta Chowk cattle market and reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements.

On the directives of the CEO, the work to remove small bushes and land leveling with the help of tractors has been started so that the citizens and contractors could be facilitated particularly during sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals before Eid ul Azha.

The Cantt Board administration has kicked off the work to set up grand cattle market in Cantt area at Bhatta Chowk to facilitate the Cantt residents.

During the visit, Imran Gulzar informed that the board had imposed a ban on sale, purchase of the sacrificial animals in all cantt areas except Bhatta chowk cattle market. No one would be allowed to violate the rules, he added.

In this regard, all the arrangements had been finalized and on May 16, 17 & 18, the open auction for the temporary cattle market to be set up for the sacrificial animals would be held, he informed.

APP

