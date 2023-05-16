Chaghi mountains model another casualty of May 9 riots

Peshawar - The Chaghi mountains model, which was constructed in the premises of Radio Pakistan’s building in memory of the May 28, 1998, successful nuclear explosions, was another casualty of the May 9 riots here.

Politicians and civil society have demanded its reconstruction. The tall Chaghi mountains model with fancy lights and red-yellow colour built on the left side of the main gate of Radio Pakistan was no more.

It attracted visitors’ attention while moving on Khyber Road through Surrey Bridge. The model remained the centre of attraction for visitors, tourists, students and citizens of Peshawar, especially on May 28 every year when they paid tributes to the scientists of the nuclear programme.

“Chaghi model always fascinates me due to its unique design and was a symbol of Pakistan’s successful nuclear explosions conducted 25 years ago,” said Ehtisham Qaiser, a lecturer at Peshawar while talking to APP.

He said people and students gathered here in large numbers on May 28 and paid glowing tributes to scientists of the nuclear programme and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the successful nuclear tests at Chaghi district on May 28, 1998.

The violent mob first broke the fence of the model and later put it on fire on May 9 as its flames and black smoke engulfed the entire area before the building of Radio Pakistan wherein APP was also located on its 4th floor, was ransacked and burnt to ashes on May 10.

“The burning of the Chaghi model is highly condemnable, and exemplary punishment shall be given to culprits,” said Ikhtiar Wali Khan, PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) spokesman and former MPA while talking to APP.

“The incident shall be properly investigated through CTD,” he added.

He said, “Violence against government employees including women, vandalism, burning of the Chaghi model and damage to government and private properties is an act of terrorism.”

Wali said that attack on Radio Pakistan and APP was a deep-rooted conspiracy to silence the media and shatter the confidence of the state institutions.

He said, “The resumption of Radio Pakistan transmission has passed a strong message that the national broadcaster could not be pressurised through such deplorable actions.”