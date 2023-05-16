Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Chairman Yusuf Foundation calls on in-charge Kiswah Kaaba

Agencies
May 16, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA    -   The chairman of Yusuf Founda­tion Pakistan, Mir Muham­mad Yusuf Khan Rind called on Sheikh Hamza Al Ayouni, in-charge of Kiswah Kaaba. Mir Asfandiar Khan Rind, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan Rind and Im­dad Mengal were also present. While talking to the in-charge Kiswah Kaaba, the Chairman Yusuf Foundation said that the cordial relations between the two nations Pakistan and Saudia Arabia were very im­portant and long-rooted. Re­ferring to a dinner given by King Abdul Aziz to which he invited a delegation of the All India Muslim League to at­tend, before the partition, he said it paved the way for Paki­stan’s entry into the UN. He further said that ‘King Abdul Aziz’s relationship with All In­dia Muslim and Quaid-e-Azam is now an important part of Pakistan’s history.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023