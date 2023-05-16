China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges  

BEIJING - China has sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage, a court said Monday, but revealed few details about the case that had previously gone unreported. Such heavy terms are relatively rare for foreign citizens in China, and the jailing of American passport holder John Shing-wan Leung is likely to further strain already damaged ties between Beijing and Washington. Leung, who is a Hong Kong permanent resident.

“was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life”, said a statement from the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou.