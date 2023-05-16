Citizens should not pay heed to rumours, says Lahore Police

LAHORE - Refuting all baseless rumors circulating in WhatsApp groups of parents in the provincial capital, it is clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the claims regarding the law and order situation. In a statement released today, the spokesman of Lahore police emphasized that the law and order, as well as the overall security situation, in the provincial capital, is stable and normal. All social, economic, and educational activities, including examinations and teaching, are proceeding without any disruption in educational institutions. The spokesman urged citizens and parents not to lend credence to these rumors spread by malicious individuals. It is advised to refrain from participating in any unlawful activities and instead, uphold respect for the law. The spokesman concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the police to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.