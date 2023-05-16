Citizens should not pay heed to rumours, says Lahore Police

LAHORE - Refut­ing all baseless rumors circulat­ing in WhatsApp groups of par­ents in the provincial capital, it is clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the claims regarding the law and order situation. In a statement released today, the spokesman of Lahore police em­phasized that the law and order, as well as the overall security sit­uation, in the provincial capital, is stable and normal. All social, economic, and educational activ­ities, including examinations and teaching, are proceeding without any disruption in educational in­stitutions. The spokesman urged citizens and parents not to lend credence to these rumors spread by malicious individuals. It is ad­vised to refrain from participat­ing in any unlawful activities and instead, uphold respect for the law. The spokesman concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the police to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.