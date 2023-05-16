Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

City experiences hottest day of this season

APP
May 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE, May 15    -  The pro­vincial capital on Monday expe­rienced hottest day of this Sum­mer as maximum temperature reached to 41 degree Celsius with a prediction of gradually increase in this week. Accord­ing to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, day temperature in most parts of the province including the provin­cial capital is likely to reach 45 degree Celsius after this week­end, with no chance of shower during next 15 days. “Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while same weather conditions are expected”, daily weather report said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023