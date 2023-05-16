City experiences hottest day of this season

LAHORE, May 15 - The pro­vincial capital on Monday expe­rienced hottest day of this Sum­mer as maximum temperature reached to 41 degree Celsius with a prediction of gradually increase in this week. Accord­ing to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, day temperature in most parts of the province including the provin­cial capital is likely to reach 45 degree Celsius after this week­end, with no chance of shower during next 15 days. “Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while same weather conditions are expected”, daily weather report said.