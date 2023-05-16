CJP urges govt, PTI to resume talks for peace

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial Monday urged the federal government and the opposition forces to resume the dialogue for restoring peace in the country.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar conducted hearing of the review petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
In this matter, the bench had issued notices to the respondents - Attorney General for Pakistan and Advocate General of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Onset of the proceedings, the Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said that the Association is before the court to show solidarity.
The Chief Justice said that the main contention of the ECP was that if the government provides it funds and the security then it will hold elections, but now the review petition has raised new points, which are interesting.
He said that someone else (government), which is connected with the funds and the security, can do it. But they have not filed the review petition against the April 4 order.
The apex court on April 4 had fixed May 14 for holding of elections in the Punjab and directed the federal government to provide Rs21 billion and required security to the Election Commission. The chief justice said some points need consideration and reply.
Barrister Ali Zafar, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) argued that the ECP is not a political party, but a constitutional body, to hold elections, adding that not holding elections as per the Supreme Court order is the constitutional murder. He further said that the caretaker governments of Punjab and KP are illegal, as 55 per cent of the population were deprived to elect their representatives. He said that the Supreme Court order needed to be implemented in letter and spirit.
The Chief Justice said that they would have done it if the Supreme Court was assured and satisfied. He said that the situation outside the Court is very distressing to the political forces; whether the executive has aggravated the situation. The public and private properties were damaged and the institutions were ridiculed. Look outside. We have seen the burning of properties. The Supreme Court can’t close its eyes. Let political temperature subside.
He said that in times of difficulty, Allah advises patience instead of retaliation. He added that the federal government seems helpless and the people are jumping over the fences but “we are performing our functions.”
Ali Zafar said that the matter before the Supreme Court is not a question of choice but a question of duty. The Constitution is not being implemented.
Justice Bandial said, “I have seen the photographs of people injured in the clashes.” He added, “We want peace and progress in the country.” He further said that the elections are the basis of democracy and democracy can function with the rule of law.
Justice Bandial further said; “I suggest to the executive and to you (PTI) to search for high moral ground in order to receive the kind of devotion that you expect. When there is mayhem outside, who will enforce the Constitution. We speak in the air.”
Barrister Zafar said that the court has suggested a dialogue. He remarked that how the dialogue could be held in the situation when two members of the PTI Committee were arrested, other PTI leaders are also in police custody. Dialogue is not possible and now the time is for the implementation of the Constitution mandate, he said.
The Chief Justice said that why can’t both sides resume dialogue. You (PTI) need to cooperate.
Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan submitted that he was the first person who had proposed that a solution of the situation needed to be found on the dialogue table. I have asked that little time be given. He said there are good people like Ali Zafar and Shah Mehmood in the PTI.
The CJP said that the dialogue was going on but suddenly it ended. He said whatever had happened last week should not have happened. Zafar said that the way Imran Khan was mishandled within the premises of the Islamabad High Court was illegal. Why was something illegal committed by the authorities? The attorney general said how you (Zafar) can countenance what had happened after the PTI arrest.
The Chief Justice asked Ali Zafar to start a conversation and allow the dialogue sometime. “Rhetoric is damaging.” He said; “We would not talk about politics, adding that it is the matter for the politicians to decide through consultation, discussion and dialogue. He added that the Supreme Court does mechanics and we see the conduct. The Supreme Court is here to defend and protect the rights of people. “People will be happy if there is peace in the country.” See the economic situation, adding because of the hurdles created on Motorways the business is stuck.
The CJP said that we have to be patient and calm. The Court has not just to see the Constitution but the circumstances. He asked Zafar, “Does he think that the court is not aware about holding elections in 90 days? He said Justice Ajmal Mian had stated that the elections can’t be held in war. “If the calm is restored then the Constitution will work. Let’s hope for a better situation.
Justice Bandial asked Zafar to tell his client to support dialogue. You have petty points to avoid the real issue. You have not come forward. There was reluctance of your client. 90 days and the date of May 14 are sacrosanct, but high moral ground is also sacrosanct. You have to persuade the apex court with your conduct. Things will be repaired. He said both sides are political parties, which are mature and strong.
Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till the next Tuesday.