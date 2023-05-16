CM, Info minister condole death of Shoaib Hashmi

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep sorrow and offered his heartfelt con­dolences to the bereaved family upon the passing of the esteemed literary icon, teacher, and playwright Shoaib Hashmi. In his con­dolence message, the CM paid tribute to the excep­tional contributions made by the late Shoaib Hashmi, highlighting his ground­breaking work in the field of drama writing. Shoaib Hash­mi’s literary prowess and masterful storytelling left an indelible impression on two generations; he noted and also acknowledged Shoaib Hashmi’s remarkable tal­ent for comedy, which will forever be cherished. The enduring legacy of Shoaib Hashmi’s services will be eternally remembered, re­marked Mohsin Naqvi, as he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant comfort and strength to the grieving family, en­abling them to bear this loss with fortitude. Also, Caretak­er Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has expressed hcis condolence on the death of renowned actor and playwright Shoaib Hashmi. Amir Mir said that Shoaib Hashmi was not only a great actor but also a great dramatist. That is the reason, the entire nation is paying tribute to him for his wonderful services for the drama industry. Amir Mir said that he was a versatile personality and a great art­ist and he had the status of a teacher among his fellow artists and he always helped and guided the junior art­ists on every occasion and his services in the field of art and culture will always be remembered. He prayed that Allah Ta’ala would raise the ranks of Shoaib Hashmi and give patience to the be­reaved family. Ameen