Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CM Murad honours Ameer Hamza for winning world scholar cup

STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah honoured Ameer Hamza, a 13-year-old boy of district Keamari, who won the World Scholar Cup Competition, by inviting him over a cup of tea and encouraging him to shine further the name of the province and Pakistan.  Ameer Hamza, 13, recently represented Pakistan in World Scholar Cup Competition held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and won 13 medals, including seven gold and six silver. Previously, he also participated in different events internationally and won different medals. The CM Sindh interacted with him over a cup of tea at CM House and assured him of his government’s patronage for his future endeavors. “We will be supporting you so that you can compete on other forums,” Murad said and added Ameer Hamza was the hero of the province and the country. 

