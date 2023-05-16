CM Murad hopes SC will abide by constitution

Split among Supreme Court judges is being counted at 8-7 or 9-7.

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there is a clear split in Supreme Court and we want it to abide by the con­stitution and hope that the court would understand the gravity of the situation that emerged af­ter the arrest of Imran Khan in which defence and civil installa­tions were brutally attacked.

Talking to media persons af­ter inaugurating the Sindh Insti­tute of Advance Endoscopy and Gastroenterology (SIAG) estab­lished at Civil Hospital, Karachi, the chief minister, to a question, said that the split among the Supreme Court judges was be­ing counted at 8-7 or 9-7 which was unprecedented, but it has a deep root cause which accord­ing to him was the extra-consti­tutional decisions given by the court. As a result, a crisis-like situation had emerged.

The CM said that the law-and-order situation was creat­ed under a preplanned conspir­acy on May 9. “What happened in the city of Karachi was much less than the cities of the other provinces of the country but even then, Shahrahe-e-Faisal was giving a battleground look where a Rangers Check post, a police mobile, Peoples Bus, two water board Bousers, and various trees were set on fire apart from damaging other public and private properties,” he recalled and added, “We controlled the situation.”

Murad Ali Shah said that the culprits involved in violence and arson have been identified through CCTV and some of them have been arrested and some others have gone underground. “But we are committed to bring­ing them to book,” he added.

He urged the judiciary to sup­port the government in estab­lishing the rule of the law. He said that the miscreants not only attacked Jinnah House [now Corps commander House- La­hore] but set it on fire. They also burnt the memorial warplane through which M.M Alam had set a world record of shooting down five Indian planes in a minute in the 1965 war. “This was such an abhorring act that Indians could not do but our so-called political workers did,” he deplored.

He said each and every per­son involved in damaging public and private property, national memorials, and im­portant installations would not only be arrested but he would be taken to task. The CM said that it was only Imran Khan arrested through a NAB war­rant but the former president of Pakistan, former prime min­isters, and the sitting speaker [of Sindh Assembly] were ar­rested by the NAB but none of them instigated their workers to attack the installations and burn the buses and police mo­biles. He hoped that the judi­ciary would realize the situa­tion and said he had heard that the split in the judiciary had scored from six to `seven-nine’ and hoped it would reach 15 to zero. Mr. Shah said that it was the responsibility of the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan to hold free and fair elections in the country. He added that the entire thrust was on hold­ing an election only i