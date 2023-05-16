CM Murad hopes SC will abide by constitution

Split among Supreme Court judges is being counted at 8-7 or 9-7.
KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there is a clear split in Supreme Court and we want it to abide by the constitution and hope that the court would understand the gravity of the situation that emerged after the arrest of Imran Khan in which defence and civil installations were brutally attacked.
Talking to media persons after inaugurating the Sindh Institute of Advance Endoscopy and Gastroenterology (SIAG) established at Civil Hospital, Karachi, the chief minister, to a question, said that the split among the Supreme Court judges was being counted at 8-7 or 9-7 which was unprecedented, but it has a deep root cause which according to him was the extra-constitutional decisions given by the court. As a result, a crisis-like situation had emerged.
The CM said that the law-and-order situation was created under a preplanned conspiracy on May 9. “What happened in the city of Karachi was much less than the cities of the other provinces of the country but even then, Shahrahe-e-Faisal was giving a battleground look where a Rangers Check post, a police mobile, Peoples Bus, two water board Bousers, and various trees were set on fire apart from damaging other public and private properties,” he recalled and added, “We controlled the situation.”
Murad Ali Shah said that the culprits involved in violence and arson have been identified through CCTV and some of them have been arrested and some others have gone underground. “But we are committed to bringing them to book,” he added.
He urged the judiciary to support the government in establishing the rule of the law. He said that the miscreants not only attacked Jinnah House [now Corps commander House- Lahore] but set it on fire. They also burnt the memorial warplane through which M.M Alam had set a world record of shooting down five Indian planes in a minute in the 1965 war. “This was such an abhorring act that Indians could not do but our so-called political workers did,” he deplored.
He said each and every person involved in damaging public and private property, national memorials, and important installations would not only be arrested but he would be taken to task. The CM said that it was only Imran Khan arrested through a NAB warrant but the former president of Pakistan, former prime ministers, and the sitting speaker [of Sindh Assembly] were arrested by the NAB but none of them instigated their workers to attack the installations and burn the buses and police mobiles. He hoped that the judiciary would realize the situation and said he had heard that the split in the judiciary had scored from six to `seven-nine’ and hoped it would reach 15 to zero. Mr. Shah said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold free and fair elections in the country. He added that the entire thrust was on holding an election only i