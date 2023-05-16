Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CM Punjab approves to take action against May 9 rioters under Army Act

Web Desk
12:24 PM | May 16, 2023
Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday approved the decision to take action under the Army Act against miscreants in Punjab.

According to the details, CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the law and order situation in Punjab as well as examined the actions taken against the miscreants responsible for the May 9 incidents.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi granted approval for the implementation of the Army Act against miscreants in Punjab. He also approved the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to initiate cases against the rioters.

The caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the immediate arrest of individuals involved in the events of May 9 to ensure their swift apprehension. He emphasized the coordination among all security agencies to identify the culprits responsible for the acts of vandalism.

In the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi directed the establishment of an effective mechanism to apprehend the suspects, facilitators, and masterminds.

It was mentioned in the briefing that the suspects are being traced through geofencing of 32 locations, and facial recognition is being utilized with the assistance of data from NADRA’s database.

Mohsin Naqvi, while issuing instructions, stated that a full-proof procedure would be adopted to verify the allegations against the arrested individuals.

He emphasized that the police authorities should work professionally to ensure the arrest of only the guilty parties and not innocent individuals. Legal actions against all miscreants should be carried out in a professional manner.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of ‘rioters’ arrested in connection with the violent protests that broke out across Pakistan on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan, has reached 3,200.

According to details released by Punjab police, as many as 162 police officers and personnel sustained severe injuries during the violent protests after PTI’s chief arrest.

A total of 94 Punjab police vehicles were torched by the rioters. 27 vehicles which were under use of Lahore police, 21 vehicles of Faisalabad police, 19 of Rawalpindi police, 9 of Mianwali police and five police vehicles were set on fire by the rioters.

As many as 22 govt offices including police stations were also damaged during the protest.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

