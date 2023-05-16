Criminals involved in arson plan to face trials under Pakistan Army Act

Army top brass expresses anguish over well-coordinated attacks on military installations n Commanders take comprehensive stock of law and order situation created to achieve vested political interests.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir presided over Spe­cial Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at GHQ on Monday.

The participants paid rich tribute to the Shu­hada, who have laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism. “The fo­rum acknowledged the successful counter­terrorism and intelli­gence-based operations in the country by se­curity forces, especial­ly valiant response giv­en by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrific­es made by the brave sons of the soil,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR).

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment, the ISPR said. “The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order sit­uation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.” The forum was briefed that a well coordinated arson plan involving desecration of Shuhada pictures, mon­uments, burning down of the soil,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum was briefed in de­tail about the prevailing inter­nal and external security envi­ronment, the ISPR said. “The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situ­ation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.”

The forum was briefed that a well coordinated arson plan involving desecration of Shu­hada pictures, monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was exe­cuted to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

The forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivat­ed and instigated incidents against military installations and public and private prop­erties. “The Commanders also communicated the an­guish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on these unfortunate and unac­ceptable incidents,” ISPR said. “Based on the irrefutable evi­dence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abet­tors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile.”

“The forum expressed firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/ equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.”

The forum resolved that re­straint will no longer be ex­ercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who at­tack military installations and setups under any circumstanc­es. Also, the forum showed concern over externally spon­sored and internally facilitat­ed, orchestrated propagan­da warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan, and within rank and file of the Armed Forces.

The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds. The fo­rum stressed the need of strict implementation of relevant laws to penalise the violators of the social media rules and regulations.

The forum emphasised need of national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address on­going political instability at priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate eco­nomic activity and strength­en democratic process. The fo­rum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much needed consensus. “The forum resolved that Pakistan Army with the full support of people of Pakistan will defeat all nefarious designs of the en­emies of Pakistan, Insha Allah.”