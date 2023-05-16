Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Dar announces Rs12 reduction in petrol prices

Fawad Yousafzai
May 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -    The government Monday reduced the prices of all the petroleum products and slashed the rate of High Speed Diesel and Petrol by Rs 30 per litre and Rs 12 per litre respectively for the last fortnightly of May. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also been reduced by Rs 12 per liter effec­tive from May 16, 2023, said a notification issued by the Finance Division.

It said that keeping in view the declining prices trend of petroleum products in international mar­ket, the government has decided to reduce the ex­isting prices of petroleum products.

The government was currently charging maxi­mum petroleum levy (PL) of Rs 50 per liter on pet­rol, high speed diesel and HOBC. On Kerosene oil there is Rs 0.19 per litre PL, while on LDO it is Rs 7.18 per litre. Following the reduction of Rs 12 per litre, the price of petrol has come down from Rs 282 to Rs 270 per liter. The high speed diesel after an decrease of Rs 30 per litre will be available now at Rs 258 per liter against price of Rs 288 per liter.

Following the reduction of Rs 12 per litre, the price of kerosene oil has come down from Rs 176.07 to Rs 164.07. Following a reduction of Rs 12 per litre, light diesel oil (LDO) will be sold at Rs 152.68 per liter against earlier price of Rs 164.68 per liter.LDO is used in industry.

Fawad Yousafzai

