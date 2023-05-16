Details of Shehryar Afridi, wife's arrest revealed

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi and his wife, Rabia Afridi, were arrested on grounds of disturbing the peace on Tuesday.

The true details behind their arrest have now been revealed to the public.

According to sources, Shehryar Afridi was taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on the orders of the district administration. The police, in light of the situation, will be requesting a 90-day detention for the prominent politician.

The arrest of Shehryar Afridi and his wife stemmed from a case registered at the Margalla police station. A security guard and a neighbor were present and captured the event of arrest on video, which is now a part of police record.