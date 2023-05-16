Development authority established to promote tourism in Ziarat

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has es­tablished a development authority to promote tourism and provide em­ployment opportunities to the locals.

The Ziarat Valley under the super­vision of the Chief Minister would be developed on modern lines of a smart city to attract tourists, an official of the Balochistan government Monday said. A comprehensive policy has been formu­lated for the development of tourism, he said. He said according to the nature and importance of the project, the govern­ment would increase the funds for the purpose. The Ziarat development proj­ect would resolve all the basic issues of the city to channel its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner, he said adding that the Ziarat would emerge as one of the most beau­tiful tourist destinations in the country.