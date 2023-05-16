Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Dir Lower police arrest 174 PTI saboteurs

APP/Monitoring Desk
May 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DIR LOWER    -     The police of Dir Lower have arrested at least 174 accused for damaging, stealing and torching government properties in the garb of protest in the district on May 9 (Tuesday).

Spokesman Dir Lower police on Monday said that so far the police have arrested 174 accused out of 204 nominated in five separate cases from Chakdara, Balambat, Timergara and Munda areas.

In case number 124 Chakdara Police Station, the police have arrested 31 accused while in case number 64 of Police Station Balambat, a total of 67 accused have been arrested. In case numbers 188 and 189 of Timergara Police Station, a total of 36 accused were arrested while in case number 63 of Munda Police Station, a total of 14 accused have been arrested so far.

