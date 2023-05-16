Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Doctors, health staff charged for violating section 144 in Kasur

Web Desk
7:05 PM | May 16, 2023
National

In a recent development, a case was registered on Tuesday against doctors, paramedical staff, and several other individuals for violating section 144 in Kasur.

The incident took place when a group of medical professionals and their supporters staged a protest by blocking a major road in the city.

According to reliable sources, the police have taken action against more than 25 individuals whose names have been identified, while approximately 40 others remain unidentified.

The protesters are being charged with violating section 144, which prohibits gatherings and demonstrations in the area.

Despite the clear instructions from the deputy commissioner to adhere to section 144, the demonstrators chose to block Steel Bagh Chowk, causing significant disruptions to the flow of traffic.

Authorities are now prepared to make arrests as part of the ongoing investigation into the case, which has been registered at the Sadar Kasur police station.

