I would like to draw attention to the problem of drug addiction through an article in your newspaper. Many young individuals that I know have developed drug addictions, and lately, I have noticed a significant increase in the number of drug addicts around me. Having worked with addicts before, I know how dangerous it can be, especially when the addict is young. Drug abuse or drug use, in general, has destroyed the lives of many individuals.

They experience psychological and social effects in addition to physical ones. Drug users often are not conscious of what they are doing. The use of drugs can cause innocent people to commit crimes like theft, larceny, and even homicide. Drug abuse should be prevented and treated. It is important to educate young people about the negative impacts that drugs can have on their lives. Your newspaper’s column will aid in tackling this pressing problem and assist in educating readers and officials on the subject.

BATOOL ALI,

Karachi.