E-Filing system to start soon in department: Secretary Education

MULTAN - Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch said that the im­plementation of a paperless system will get rid of the traditional file system and the government’s initiative will save bil­lions of rupees.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of the E-Filing system in the department here on Monday, he said that the target of May 15 was set by the Punjab government for implementation of E-Filing system.

He said that the modern system will speed up the work, computerization will also significantly reduce the use of paper and stationery which will save billions of rupees. He said that this system was compatible with modern requirements regarding technology.

Baloch said that the modern system would offer modern facilities to people adding that information technology was very important in modern times. He direct­ed officers concerned to develop a modern system of E-Filing on an effective and solid bases in order to facilitate people.