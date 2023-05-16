EFU Life partners with Dacadoo

KARACHI/ZURICH-EFU Life Assurance Ltd, Pakistan’s leading private life insurance company, has partnered with Dacadoo, a Switzerland based company and one of the world’s leading healthtechs and insurtechs, to launch its digital health and wellness programme.

EFU Life’s selection of Dacadoo was the result of a rigorous evaluation process of several global digital health and wellness technology providers. Dacadoo ranked highly on user-friendly design, secure handling of sensitive data, and its ability to scale its solution to meet changing user needs. A combination of these factors further validated the trust many global insurers have placed in Dacadoo and made it a clear choice for EFU Life. Dacadoo specializes in supporting the digital transformation of its customers, including EFU Life through digital health engagement platforms, and its technology is built on over 300 million person-years of scientific data. Dacadoo has partnered with large life and health insurance carriers all across the world and is driving the digital revolution in the health and wellness industry. The award-winning technology platform aggregates principles from seven different areas, including measuring physical and mental health, resulting in an overall health score. Dacadoo’s platform is backed by stringent security measures to protect personal and health data.

Taher G Sachak, MD & CEO, EFU Life, speaking on the occasion said, “We are pleased to have found a strong technology partner in Dacadoo for our Wellness Program. Pakistan’s 230 million population with 60% under 30 years, presents a significant opportunity for us in the health and wellness space. By leveraging Dacadoo’s expertise in these areas, we are confident of delivering an exceptional experience to our customers and help them achieve not only their financial goals but also improve their quality of life in their wellness journey, ensuring their physical and mental well-being.”

Peter Ohnemus, President and CEO of dacadoo added: “We are delighted to enter this partnership with EFU Life, our first client in Pakistan, and we’re proud to provide our technology to work around the clock to make their digital health engagement platform a success among clients. In close collaboration with EFU Life, we are introducing exciting new features in our core platform that will enhance the wellness experience of clients. We look forward to a great continuation of this successful partnership.”