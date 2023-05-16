Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Five illegal petrol pump units sealed

APP
May 16, 2023
Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   The district administration has sealed five illegal petrol pump units during a special crackdown launched in the city here on Monday.

In line with special direc­tives of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district administration along with teams of civil de­fence department launched a crackdown at Budhla Sant and Mumtabad areas. The teams sealed five illegal units and took all material into custody.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against illegal petrol pump units installed in streets and residential areas posing a threat to people. 

He directed assistant com­missioners to launch crack­downs in their respective areas and also asked them to ensure strict action against illegal refilling of LPG in the city. He said that refilling of LPG and petrol pump units in residential areas could cause mishaps adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

APP

