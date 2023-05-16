Five killed, 14 wounded in firing between neighbours

QUETTA - Crossfire between two neighbours took lives of five persons including four real brothers and injured 14 others over a construction dispute in Quetta. According to police, two groups of Lehrri tribe exchanged harsh words over the adjacent con­struction in Gahi Khan Chowk at the Sariyab Road area. The clash of words later on entered in exchange of fire which resulted in the death of four real brothers. Eight others includ­ing the victim’s mother, father, and grandfather were also injured.

One young man from the other group was also killed, and six others got bullets injuries.

The Kechi Beg SHO said the clash started between two neighbours over the construction of a little extension in front of a house. The bodies and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospi­tal and Bolan Medical Hospital.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz, those who died were hit by bullets in their upper torsos, caus­ing instant death. The injured were taken to the trauma centre.