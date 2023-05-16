Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold price increases by Rs1100 per tola

Gold price increases by Rs1100 per tola
APP
May 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 1100 and was sold at Rs 235,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs 234,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 943 to Rs 201,560 from Rs 200,617, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 184,764 from Rs 183,900. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Re 3000 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.72 to Rs 2572. The price of gold in the international market rose by $5 to close at $2015 from $2010, the association reported.

 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1684115981.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023