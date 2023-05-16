Govt reduces petrol prices by Rs12

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Monday the reduction in the rate of petroleum products.

He said these prices will continue for the next 15 days. Petrol was reduced by Rs12 per liter, diesel by Rs30 per liter, light diesel by Rs12, and kerosene oil by Rs12 per liter.

“Hence, after 12pm tonight, for the next 15 days, petrol prices are being reduced by Rs12 and the new price of petrol will now be Rs270,” Mr Dar said.

He said diesel would now cost Rs258 after a deduction of Rs30. Kerosene oil will now cost Rs164.07 after an Rs12 decrease and the price of light diesel oil will be reduced by Rs12 to Rs152.69 per litre.

He requested the transport section to provide relief to the masses by following the new prices.