Housemaid tortured by doctor’s family over theft allegations

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A 10-year-old housemaid, Mehreen was brutally tortured by a doctor’s family in Rahim Yar Khan on allega­tions of stealing jewellery worth Rs 200,000.

Mehreen, who hails from Sardar Garh, had been working for Dr Zee­shan’s family in Mohalla Kanjoon near Adda Gulmerg for a few months.

According to Allah Dita, Meh­reen’s relative, the girl had been working comfortably with the doctor’s family until four days ago when Dr Zeeshan, who also works at Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), accused Meh­reen of stealing his wife’s jewellery set. The doctor and his wife then allegedly punished Mehreen with a mechanical tool and hot iron, caus­ing injuries to various parts of her body and one eye.

When Dita complained to the doctor’s family about the torture, Dr Zeeshan allegedly threatened him and forced him to sign a state­ment agreeing not to pursue any legal action. Dita has since taken custody of Mehreen and is provid­ing her with medical treatment.

Despite repeated attempts to contact Dr Zeeshan for comment, the SZMCH spokesperson Rana Il­yas Ahmed did not respond.

The incident highlights the is­sue of child labour and abuse of domestic workers in Pakistan. It is estimated that there are mil­lions of child labourers in the country, many of whom work as domestic servants. These chil­dren are vulnerable to physical and emotional abuse and exploi­tation due to their young age and lack of legal protection.

The Pakistani government has taken some steps to address the issue of child labour, including the passing of laws prohibiting child labour in hazardous industries and providing for free education for children up to the age of 16. How­ever, these measures have not been fully implemented, and child la­bour remains a significant problem in the country.

This case is a stark reminder of the urgent need for the Pakistani government to take further action to protect children from exploita­tion and abuse, particularly those who work in domestic service. It also highlights the need for greater awareness and education among the general public about the rights and welfare of domestic workers.

In addition, employers must be held accountable for any abuse or mistreatment of their domestic staff. The Pakistani government should ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are prosecuted and that victims receive the necessary medical and legal support to recov­er from their trauma.