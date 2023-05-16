ICT police nab 8 outlaws, recover stolen motorbikes, valuables

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police Shahzad Town team apprehended two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents and recovered seven stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents.

Police team also recovered seven stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Rizwan and Abrar. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike lifting incidents and stole motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police apprehended six outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Aqib involved in drug peddling and recovered 1360 grams of hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Irfan involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Ahmed Hussain and Shams ud din involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

During the ongoing crackdown against absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders from various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.