IGP stresses provision of medical facilities to police employees

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued a video message to the police force re­garding health screening and provision of medical facilities for them. IG Punjab said that around 30 to 40 crore rupees would be spent for the health welfare of the police and necessary tests, includ­ing the treatment of diseases of the heart, kidney and other health issues. Dr Usman Anwar said that health screening of half of the constabulary has been done while in some districts 100pc screening has been completed. He appreciated DPOs of the districts who completed the health screening of the constabulary. IG Punjab said that during the health screening, the employees came to know about some diseases including hepatitis B and C, which were not even known to them ear­lier. IG Punjab said that the cure for Hepatitis C has been discovered, all the employees suffering from the disease would be provided free treat­ment by the department. He said that pill used for treatment of Hepatitis C is expensive and Punjab government is making necessary arrangements for provision of medicine to employees. Dr. Usman Anwar said that It has been decided to vaccinate the remaining force and families of employees to protect them all against this disease and police department shall bear all expenses in this regard.