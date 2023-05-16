Tuesday, May 16, 2023
IHC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till June 8

IHC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till June 8
Web Desk
12:58 PM | May 16, 2023
Islamabad High Court on Tuesday extended till June 8 interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases.

Islamabad High Court conducted hearing of petition filed by the PTI chief seeking extension in interim bail in two cases. Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar appeared in the court.

Barrister Gohar, on behalf of Imran Khan, requested exemption for the PTI chairman from attendance on Tuesday, which was accepted by the court. The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court said that on which day Imran Khan could appear in court in more cases so that court could fix that date for his cases.

Later, the court extended Imran Khan's interim bail till June 8 in case relating to statement against army officers and the murder case registered on complaint of Muslim League-N leader Mohsin Ranjha.

IHC acquits Shireen Mazari, declares arrest under MPO void

