IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in terrorism cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser was granted protective bail in two cases related to terrorism on Tuesday.

The cases were heard at the Islamabad High Court, where a two-member bench, led by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, presided over the proceedings.

During the court session, arguments were presented by the involved parties. After careful consideration, the Islamabad High Court decided to grant protective bail to Asad Qaiser, who previously served as the speaker of the National Assembly.

Consequently, the court also issued an order prohibiting the police from arresting Mr Qaiser. In addition, the court directed him to submit bail bonds worth Rs5000.