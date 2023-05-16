Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in terrorism cases

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in terrorism cases
Web Desk
7:06 PM | May 16, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser was granted protective bail in two cases related to terrorism on Tuesday.

The cases were heard at the Islamabad High Court, where a two-member bench, led by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, presided over the proceedings.

During the court session, arguments were presented by the involved parties. After careful consideration, the Islamabad High Court decided to grant protective bail to Asad Qaiser, who previously served as the speaker of the National Assembly.

Consequently, the court also issued an order prohibiting the police from arresting Mr Qaiser. In addition, the court directed him to submit bail bonds worth Rs5000.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023