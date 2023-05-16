Tuesday, May 16, 2023
IHC orders immediate release of Shireen Mazari
12:30 PM | May 16, 2023
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered immediate release of PTI leader Shireen Mazari after annulling her arrest under the 3MPO. The court also ordered release of PTI Senator Falak Naz.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition against the arrest of Shireen Mazari. Mazari's daughter advocate Iman Mazari approached the court against the arrest.

Advocate Zainab Janjua appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner and argued that the district magistrate had issued an order for the arrest of Shireen Mazari, fearing a breach of peace. Mazari has been accused of inciting and inciting the workers despite the fact that she was at home since May 9.

The counsel further pleaded that her client made no public statement and that her presence at home caould be checked from CCTV footages and CDR record.

IHC acquits Shireen Mazari, declares arrest under MPO void

The judge asked about Shireen Mazari's age upon which the lawyer informed that she is 72-year-old and has medical issues.

Later, the court annulled Shireen Mazari's arrest under 3MPO and ordered her immediate release.

Also hearing another plea, the IHC also ordered to release PTI Senator Flak Naz on immediate grounds.  

