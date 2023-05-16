IHC orders medical examination of imprisoned Asad Umar

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of the wife of the former federal minister. Advocate Amna Ali appeared in court on behalf of Mr Umar and said the PTI stalwart's family was not being allowed to visit him.

"It is Asad Umar's constitutional right to meet his family. Asad Umar is not even allowed to meet lawyers", Ms. Ali added.

After that, the court allowed Mr Umar's family and lawyers to meet him.

Regarding the medical examination of Mr Umar, the court remarked, "If necessary, the medical examination of Asad Umar will be conducted by expert doctors along with jail doctors".