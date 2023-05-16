Tuesday, May 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC orders medical examination of imprisoned Asad Umar

IHC orders medical examination of imprisoned Asad Umar
Web Desk
7:08 PM | May 16, 2023
National

 The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of the wife of the former federal minister. Advocate Amna Ali appeared in court on behalf of Mr Umar and said the PTI stalwart's family was not being allowed to visit him.

"It is Asad Umar's constitutional right to meet his family. Asad Umar is not even allowed to meet lawyers", Ms. Ali added.

After that, the court allowed Mr Umar's family and lawyers to meet him.

Regarding the medical examination of Mr Umar, the court remarked, "If necessary, the medical examination of Asad Umar will be conducted by expert doctors along with jail doctors". 

Govt always tries to extend maximum relief to masses: Dar

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1684209780.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023