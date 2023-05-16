IHC orders production of PTI’s Fawad in court today

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police to produce Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday (today) before the court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Maingul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition filed by Fawad Chaudhry through his counsel Faisal Fareed advocate against his arrest.

The court said in its written order that Inspector General of Police, ICT is directed to produce the applicant before this court on 16.05.2023.

The court added, “Until the applicant is produced, he shall not be kept in vile environment. The District Magistrate, ICT shall tender appearance in person before this Court and bring the record on the basis of which the impugned order dated 10.05.2023 was passed.”

Through the instant application, the PTI leader sought the suspension of the impugned notification / order dated 10.05.2023 passed by the District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory on the basis of which the applicant was arrested.

The IHC bench observed that the order sheet of this matter reveals that the titled petition was filed on 09.05.2023 and taken up for hearing on the same day at 7:30 pm while on 09.05.2023, this court passed an order restraining the respondents from arresting the applicant or taking any step in violation of the law.

During the hearing, Fawad’s counsel submitted that despite the said order, the applicant was arrested on 11.05.2023. He further submitted that even though the officers / officials who arrested the applicant were informed of the said restraining order dated 09.05.2023 passed by this court, but in contemptuous disregard of the said order, he was arrested.

Furthermore, he submitted that in order to clothe the arrest with a semblance of legality, the ICT district magistrate, issued order dated 10.05.2023 for the applicant’s arrest under Section 3(1) of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

The counsel continued that the applicant has neither in the past nor shall in future incite any person to violate the law. He stressed before the judge that Fawad had been arrested in spite of having secured bail from the high court.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by police officials from outside the Supreme Court (SC) under 16 MPO on May 10. He was present in the Supreme Court’s building since 12:00 noon to avoid his arrest. He was immediately arrested by police after he stepped out of the SC premises late Wednesday night.