Imran seeks independent inquiry into 'planned conspiracy' behind attacks

Web Desk
12:32 AM | May 16, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said a planned conspiracy was hatched to attack security installations amid PTI's protests against his arrest.

Addressing via video link, he said the PTI had enough video evidence of armed arsonists inciting protesters. "Other people are involved in the attacks on defence installments," he claimed.

"I want an independent inquiry into it as a judge can never rule if he does not take arguments from both sides," he added.

He went on to say that one sided narrative was being propagated, adding that the mafia benefitted from this. "The reaction that came after the way I was arrested was used by govt to blame the PTI for the acts other people had committed," he claimed.

Mr Khan asked how a party, that never caused chaos in its 27-year long history even when its chairman was shot at in Wazirabad [could do this].

Answering the question himself, he said it was a part of [bigger] "London plan" to jail him and ban the PTI. "Those who are doing this are not aware of the history and politics," he added.

Former PM said people were not aware of what happened in east Pakistan adding that now a worse attempt had been made to break the country. Urging the people, he added "You have to defat this". We could not sit inside, he said, just because of the fear of arrests.

Web Desk

National

