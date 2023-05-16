Tuesday, May 16, 2023
International day of living together in peace

International day of living together in peace
3:57 PM | May 16, 2023
The need for peace and harmony is evermore necessary amidst growing economic and social uncertainties throughout the world, and Pakistan in particular, the “International Day of Living Together In Peace”—initiated by the United Nations—is an occasion to celebrate just that. The Deaf Community in Islamabad held an amazing event to mark this day, and invited Kashaf Alvi to conduct an insightful session.

An advocate for peace and harmony, this is not the first time Kashaf Alvi has been honored to present his words of motivation at public event. Pakistan’s first differently-abled Microsoft Certified Associate, author of “The Language of Paradise”, the mind behind incredible app development  for the deaf  community, and recipient of the Pride of Pakistan recognition by the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Writes regular columns on inclusivity and diversity , Kashaf Alvi is on his way to greater things and shining the name of his country around the world.

As a member of the Global Shaper Community—an initiative of the  World Economic Forum—Kashaf has worked on projects in the past in terms of establishing peace and harmonious living. tolerance and trust building.  His presence at the Islamabad Deaf community’s event for the International Day of Living Together in Peace was an enjoyable and a significant affair, as his views and lessons were appreciated by the hosts and guests alike. 

Ending his session with wisdom-laden words “…Tolerance and trust are the key players behind sustainable peace for all”, Kashaf Alvi made this event more memorable. The occasion was filled with merriment  and set a positive tone for all. 

