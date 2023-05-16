Interpol Pakistan arrests wanted criminal from KSA

Pakistan’s Interpol, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has apprehended a suspect from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

According to details, the FIA’s NCB Interpol Pakistan conducted an operation and arrested a wanted suspect, Rashid Mahmood, in a murder case. He was then brought back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson of the FIA stated that the suspect, Rashid Mahmood, was wanted by the Qila Didar Police in Gujranwala for his involvement in a murder case.

The case against him was registered in 2010 for murder.

Upon the request of the relevant district police, the NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued a red notice. Following the arrest, the suspect was transported to Islamabad Airport via an international flight.

The FIA Immigration in Islamabad handed over the suspect to the concerned police authorities. The apprehension of the suspect became possible due to the close coordination between Interpol Pakistan and Interpol Saudi Arabia.