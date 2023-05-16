Introspection and confrontation  

Pakistan today is facing a constitutional and economic crisis, which requires introspection from all three pillars of the state - namely the executive, parliament, and judiciary - and the civil and uniformed establishment, for their unconstitutional interventions which derailed the political process. Decades of mismanagement by mediocre leadership and poor governance by successive governments since 1956 have led to this country’s current state of mess. A country that cannot develop its human resources and utilize its talent will experience a brain drain. Propping up mediocrity at the helm through political maneuvering by the powerful few of this country, in violation of the constitution, has finally led Pakistan into a royal mess. There is no long-term plan to sustain an economy that can provide food and employment for an ever-increasing population.

For the large majority of Pakistanis who have voluntarily pledged to live and die in this country, the survival of Pakistan is far more important than the egoistic pursuits of individuals and powerful groups enslaved by their conflicts of interest in the pursuit of this game of thrones. Confrontation, be it the boycott of the SC 3-member bench or the refusal to constitute a full court, is definitely not a way forward but rather a path that will lead to more chaos, confusion, and ultimately anarchy. It is an unfortunate reality that the path of confrontation is being treaded upon by those who have already either adopted foreign nationalities or are in the process of doing so.

Our present leaders do not possess the vision required of statesmen, but are instead captive to egoistic mindsets, blinded in the pursuit of power irrespective of the consequences this path may land 230 million citizens in. Pakistan was created through a democratic political process and can survive or flourish only if democracy is sustained and the political process is facilitated. As long as our economy does not stabilize with a balanced budget through restructuring the whole system, this political uncertainty will continue to haunt us.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.