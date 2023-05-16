ITI Revival

The suspension of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) train severely disrupted a vital connective and trade route between Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan. Since July, operations remain on hold and unfortunately, due to various issues and delays caused by floods, the train service is still suspended. While rail links have been revived, we must prioritise their functioning at the earliest.

Among the many reasons for the delay, it is most disheartening to note that the main freight forwarder from Turkey has refused to do business with Pakistan due to delayed payments. A big reason for these big mishaps is the lack of interest shown by the concerned officers in resolving these issues. In particular, Pakistan Railways must be held accountable for its poor management and functioning, and responsibility for this ineptitude is the only way to move forward. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held Pakistan Railways responsible for the failure of the ITI freight train’s operations last year. The institution was the reason behind the significant slowdown of the train’s operation in July and this is true for now as well. Additionally, the tariffs and freight charges were too high for the business community and this may be worse given inflation rates.

Therefore, immediate action is necessary to address these issues. The revival of the ITI train service is vital for improving trade and connectivity between the three countries. It will provide a cost-effective and efficient mode of transportation for freight and passengers, thereby strengthening bilateral trade relations between Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan. The restoration of the train service will also promote economic growth, create job opportunities, and boost tourism in the region.

In desperate economic times, the importance of better trade in the region and between individuals cannot be understated. However, we cannot just restart the system without addressing the things that went wrong last time. The project must be undertaken seriously.