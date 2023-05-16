JCP recommends Justice (R) Iqbal for FSC chief post

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Monday unan­imously recommended the name of Justice (retd) Iqbal Ha­meed ur Rehman for the post of Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Justice Dr Syed Muham­mad Anwer had taken oath as Acting Chief Justice Feder­al Shariat Court of Pakistan on 16.05.2022.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who is also the chairman of JCP, presided over the Commission’s meet­ing, which was participated by four senior judges of the apex court, a retired judge of Supreme Court, Federal Min­ister of Law and Justice, Attor­ney General for Pakistan, and a representative of Pakistan Bar Council. Justice Iqbal-ur-Hameed on October 23, 2016 had tendered his resignation as a judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, after the filing of a reference against him in the Supreme Judicial Council, as a result of the Supreme Court judgment in illegal appoint­ment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The apex court judgment had declared that the ap­pointments made during the tenure of Justice Iqbal as Chief Justice of IHC as illegal. The judgment also declared that the IHC chief justice and the administration committee made appointments in high court in complete disregard of the Rules, framed under Article 208 of Constitution. Justice Iqbal was appointed first constitutional Chief Jus­tice of Islamabad High Court on 03.01.2011 and elevated as judge of the Supreme Court on 25.02.2013.