Joint session passes NAB Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD - The joint session of the parliament yesterday passed ‘The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ with majority of vote to further amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

The bill moved by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar had already been approved by the National Assembly and the Senate, however, President Arif Alvi had returned the bill raising some objections on it.

Sharing the salient features of the bill, the law minister said that putting politicians behind bars will not end corruption. In the previous government era [PTI government] he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been used against political opponents. “The Supreme Court has also said that NAB is being used for political engineering. In the past, the courts have declared NAB a black law,” he said, adding that last year the parliament had approved the NAB amendments, adding that unfortunately the NAB was used for political purposes. He said, “Parliament does not interfere in matters related to the judiciary, but the judiciary intervenes.” He said the law amended from both the houses was referred to the President but he returned without sharing his consent on it.

He said, “The president said that the court is hearing the case in this regard and there is no need for legislation. No institution has the power to prevent Parliament from enacting legislation.”