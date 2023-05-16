Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Khawaja Asif gives Rs5m cheque to DBA president

Agencies
May 16, 2023
National, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT    -    Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif hand­ed over a Rs5 million cheque to District Bar Association (DBA) President Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti and Secretary Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail Gujjar on Sunday. He told the lawyers represen­tatives that the government was talking all-out measures to solve problems of the legal fraternity on priority basis. He said lawyers are an important segment of society. Kh asif said: “I became a member of the bar in 1971, and due to my long as­sociation with the legal com­munity, I am trying to solve problems of the dis­trict bar on priority basis.” The DBA president and secretary thanked Khawaja Muhammad Asif for providing financial support to the DBA from the government. They urged Min­ister Khawaja Asif to help es­tablish FIA court, Anti-Terror­ism court and Banking court in Sialkot. The minister promised all help in this regard.

