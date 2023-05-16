Tuesday, May 16, 2023
KP Governor lauds FC role in fight against terrorism

Agencies
May 16, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR     -   The newly appointed Comman­dant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari Mon­day appreciated the role of the Constabulary in fight against terrorism and maintaining law and order at the province. The FC commandant called on Gov­ernor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here and informed him about the professional services of Frontier Constabu­lary. Caretaker provincial cab­inet members Fazl Elahi and Rahmat Salam Khattak, for­mer Deputy Speaker Khush­dal Khan, along with the rep­resentative delegations of the business community, lawyers and doctors from Peshawar and other areas of the province also met the governor sepa­rately and discussed various issues including public wel­fare. The delegation during the meeting expressed regret over the heartbreaking incidents on May 9 and 10 and said that the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, including Peshawar, are with the government and security forces against unrest.

