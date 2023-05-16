KP Governor lauds FC role in fight against terrorism

PESHAWAR - The newly appointed Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari Monday appreciated the role of the Constabulary in fight against terrorism and maintaining law and order at the province. The FC commandant called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here and informed him about the professional services of Frontier Constabulary. Caretaker provincial cabinet members Fazl Elahi and Rahmat Salam Khattak, former Deputy Speaker Khushdal Khan, along with the representative delegations of the business community, lawyers and doctors from Peshawar and other areas of the province also met the governor separately and discussed various issues including public welfare. The delegation during the meeting expressed regret over the heartbreaking incidents on May 9 and 10 and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, are with the government and security forces against unrest.