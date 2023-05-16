Large-scale manufacturing growth shrinks by almost 25pc in March

ISLAMABAD-Large-scale manufacturing (LSM)’s growth has shrunk by almost 25 percent in March 2023 over the corresponding period of the previous year indicating that economic activities have slowed in the country amid higher cost of production and uncertain political and economic situation.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, the LSMI index went down to 115.31 points in March 2023 as against 153.72 in the same month of the last year showing a decline of 24.99 percent. On a month-on-month basis (MoM), the industry growth declined by 9.09 percent during the month under review as compared to the month of February 2023. Meanwhile, overall the Large-Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 8.11 during nine months (July-March) of the year (2022-23) when compared with the same period of last year.

The massive decline in LSM growth indicates that economic activities have slowed in the country amid higher cost of production and uncertain political and economic situation. The export-based manufacturers have already hinted at a decline in their production due to higher costs of energy and other inputs mainly because of the discontinuation of subsidised electricity. The slowdown in industrial output mainly contributed to the textile and clothing industries because exports from the sector posted double-digit declines. The decline in the industrial sector would also dent the overall GDP growth of the country. The international financial institutions have already predicted lower economic growth of Pakistan. The International Monetary Fund has recently revised downward the economic growth to 0.5 percent for the ongoing financial year. Similarly, lower projections came from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank at 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The PBS data showed that only four sectors have recorded positive growth while remaining all sectors posted negative growth. The major sectors, which showed positive growth included wearing apparel (31.68 percent), leather products (2.47 percent), furniture (48.26 percent) and other manufacturing (football) 34.82 percent. The main contributors towards overall negative growth were food 8.71 percent, beverages 3.39 percent, tobacco 23.78 percent, textile 16.03 percent, wood products 66.22 percent, paper & board 5.42 percent, coke & petroleum products 10.24 percent, chemicals 6.29 percent, pharmaceuticals 23.20 percent, rubber products 8.08 percent and automobile 42.48 percent in the period under review.

In February, the textile sector production shrank 16.03 percent over a year ago. Major negative growth originated from yarn (19.49 percent), and cloth (10.70 pc). Growth was reported in the production of other products. The production of garments posted a paltry growth of 31.68 percent during March.

The ministry of finance has recently noted that in recent months, LSM output remains considerably below its potential, but some bottoming-out seems to take place. This is also apparent from the seasonally adjusted LSM activity, which shows stabilization in recent months. In March, LSM output is expected to have increased as compared to February due to positive seasonal effects. But due to high base effect, the LSM is still marginally negative.