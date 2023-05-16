Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD-The federal government has given another opportunity to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed/encashed by June 30, 2023. Earlier, the government had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption/encashment of these prize bonds, however, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed a final opportunity has been given for encashment of prize bonds till 30th June 2023. The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have following options of encashment or exchange.

a. Encashment at Face Value.

b. Conversion to Premium Prize Bonds of Rs. 25,000 and/or Rs. 40,000 (Registered).

c. Replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC).

The prize bonds can be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country till 30th June 2023. The SBP has issued necessary instructions to commercial banks to accept requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date. The general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before 30th June 2023. These prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless.

Meanwhile, National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), a subsidiary of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a 5-day training programme on ‘Digital Payments Landscape and Financial inclusion in Emerging Markets’ for ASEAN Member states. The program was held from May 8-12, 2023, which was attended by 24 participants from Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, ASEAN Secretariat and Pakistan. The training program was part of efforts to improve Pakistan’s status on ASEAN platform from Sectoral Dialogue Partner to Full Dialogue Partner.

The program, designed for the personnel of central banks of ASEAN member states, provided an orientation of Digital Payment Systems infrastructure and its constituent components in Pakistan. In addition, deliberations were made about the critical role of SBP in democratization of digital financial services. Program participants also discussed their experiences regarding Central Bank Digital Currency, cryptocurrencies, disruptive potential of fintechs and culture of entrepreneurship in emerging markets. The program came to a close with an endeavor to reinforce the view of financial inclusion as a key enabler to reduce poverty and enhance economic growth in developing countries.