LHC orders to remove Farrukh Habib's name from ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the interior ministry to remove the name of PTI leader Farrukh Habib from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Anwarul Haq issued the orders after hearing the former state minister's pea seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

On Monday, the plea was presented by the PTI leader’s lawyer Ahmed Pansota. After completion of arguments by the lawyers, the court reserved its verdict on the request to remove Farrukh Habib’s name from the ECL.

Habib had stated in the request that he wanted to go to Dubai on April 28, but he was offloaded from the plane by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Lahore airport.

The court was informed that his (Habib) name was included in the No-Fly List, and his passport and luggage were confiscated at the airport due to political affiliation listed in the ECL.

It was pleaded to the court to order the return of his passport and luggage and direct the federal government to remove his name from the ECL.