One-wheeling, a highly prevalent and dangerous activity in Pakistan, is well-known to everyone. Unfortunately, many young people have adopted this harmful habit. Teenagers are frequently seen openly performing this life-threatening act on roads in major cities like Karachi and Lahore, resulting in numerous lost lives and serious injuries.

Moreover, teenagers seek fleeting fame on social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook by performing these deadly stunts, which are blatantly illegal. Section 99A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 clearly states that anyone who engages in one-wheeling on public roads, thereby endangering lives or property, is liable to a six-month prison term and a fine of Rs. 5,000.

Despite this, one-wheeling videos continue to be uploaded on social media platforms on a daily basis. Therefore, the government and relevant authorities must take a closer look at this issue. They should organize seminars to discourage such dangerous activities and enforce strict laws and punishments to protect the precious lives of our youth, who represent the future of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD TOUFIQUE SHAIKH,

Larkana.